Hikmat Hajiyev mulls issues of bilateral cooperation in France

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held several meetings in France, Report says, citing Hajiyev's Twitter post.

In particular, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan held meetings in the French presidential administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris. He also met with representatives of major research centers in the country.

"Based on political dialogue and traditional friendship between our countries, there are ample opportunities for the elevation of our ties to a qualitatively new level," Hajiyev said.

The sides discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, France-Azerbaijan ties, regional affairs, Middle East, EU-Azerbaijan, energy, and broader reform initiatives of the President.