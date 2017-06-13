Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends Ramadan gifts to several villages in Pakistan

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent holiday gifts to several villages of Abbottabad region, Pakistan in regard with Ramadan month.

Report informs citing Azerbaijani Embassy to Pakistan, the campaign covered over 400 poor families.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade made a speech in the event, attended by Deputy Chairman of the Pakistani National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, a number of Assembly members, intellectuals, political figures, also noted religious and cultural affinity, common values between Azerbaijani and Pakistani people, stressed that the two people have always shared their joy and sorrow.

The Ambassador noted that as in all areas, relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan also developed in the humanitarian and social spheres as well as stressed role of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in development of these relations, implementation of several humanitarian and social projects by the Foundation in Pakistan.

Ambassador Ali Alizade reminded that activity of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan launched in 2005 with the construction of girls' school in Muzaffarabad, added realization of projects at the initiative of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, in the field of education, health, environment, social and other areas in various provinces of Pakistan in the last twelve years.

The Ambassador congratulated Abbottabad population on behalf of the President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Ramadan month, thanked Deputy Chairman of the Pakistani National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi and other attendees for joining the presentation action.

Expressing gratitude to the President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for humanitarian and social projects, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan said presented Ramadan gifts caused joy of Abbottabad region as well as became moral support for them.