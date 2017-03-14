Henley & Partners: Azerbaijan's passport power ranks 74th

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan ranked 74th for power of passport according to the Visa Restrictions Index, made by Henley & Partners.

Report informs, in the ranking, Azerbaijan outstripped its neighbors Armenia (78th) and Iran (95th). Also, Georgia takes 68th, Russia 51st and Turkey 52nd place.

Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain, USA claim high-ranking spots, while Somalia, Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan take last places.

The index analyzes the visa rules of more than 200 countries and territories of the world as well ranks them by the number of countries with visa-free entry.

For 12 years, Henley & Partners has published the Visa Restrictions Index, giving unprecedented and inimitable insight into the development of visa policies over time. It is the only Index produced in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world’s largest database of travel information.