Head of Russian Presidential Administration Department to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Department for International and Cultural Ties with Foreign Countries, Vladimir Chernov will visit Azerbaijan this week. Report was told in Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the opening of the Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on May 10 in Baku.

The Russian delegation will also include Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Ilyas Umakhanov.

The Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition "Heydar Aliyev: Personality. Mission. Heritage "will be opened in the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 10. The event is supported by the administrations of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia.