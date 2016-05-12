Head of Dagestan urges Azerbaijani businessmen to actively invest in the country's economy

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The fight against terrorist threats is being successfully implemented in Dagestan."

Report informs, Head of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov said at a meeting with compatriots living in Azerbaijan, at the Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC) in Baku.

"In recent years there have been many deaths among law enforcement officials in Dagestan. In the last year killed 14 police officers, but the situation has improved, our region has become calm, in spite of the existing threats. The Republic of Dagestan is now quite a different republic, in comparison with the previous years", said the head of Dagestan.

In this regard, he urged Azerbaijani businessmen to invest actively in the Dagestan economy, noting that all the conditions have been created for it.