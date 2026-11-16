As a reliable partner of NATO, Azerbaijan consistently contributes to international peace and security, including through its participation in international peacekeeping operations, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Today's meeting with NATO's Committee of Deputy Permanent Representatives at the "NATO+Azerbaijan" format provided an opportunity to assess the progress of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and discuss developments on the regional and international agenda. As a reliable NATO partner, Azerbaijan has consistently contributed to international peace and security, including through its participation in international peace support operations. Over the years, Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing political dialogue and practical cooperation in defence, security and capacity-building. It states that "in 1994, Azerbaijan joined this partnership in a time of war and uncertainty. Today we speak to you from a position of restored sovereignty, real peace and growing regional responsibility. Our partnership rests on mutual respect, shared interests and practical cooperation. We are ready to take it further, for a South Caucasus that is secure, connected and at peace"," Hajiyev wrote.