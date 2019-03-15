 Top

President of Chinese People Institute of Foreign Affairs: China has traditionally friendly relations with Azerbaijan

"China has traditionally friendly relations with Azerbaijan," Wu Hailong, President of Chinese People Institute of Foreign Affairs told Report.

"We have a lot of political and economic contacts. The contacts between people have increased in the recent years. China has traditionally been a friend of Azerbaijan. Our peoples will benefit from the jointly implemented transport projects, " he said.

He noted that he was impressed with Azerbaijan's achievements in the recent years.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi