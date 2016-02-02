​Greek Foreign Minister arrives to Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, during the one-day visit Kotzias is expected to hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as members of Azerbaijan-Greece parliamentary friendship group and Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

The issues of bilateral political and economic issues will be discussed during the visit.

Then Kotzias will head to Amsterdam.