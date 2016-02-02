​Greek Foreign Minister arrives to Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, during the one-day visit Kotzias is expected to hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as members of Azerbaijan-Greece parliamentary friendship group and Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.
The issues of bilateral political and economic issues will be discussed during the visit.
Then Kotzias will head to Amsterdam.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
