Greek Ambassador: Relations with Azerbaijan booming since TAP project

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani-Greek relations are at a good level and will develop in the future.

According to the Report, it was stated by the Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Dimitrios Tsungas at a meeting with Azerbaijani students.

"After the start of the project TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) relations between our countries are booming. We exchange the visits at high level, which indicates demonstrates our good relations”, Dimitrios G. Tsoungas said.

According to him, relations between the countries are developing not only in the political arena, however, Greece is making efforts to expand political dialogue, which, according to the Ambassador, both parties are interested in.

"I believe that trade relations between Greece and Azerbaijan are low, and we hope to expand trade ties. We would like to be Greek products were on the shelves of stores Azerbaijani and vice-versa. We will make efforts in this direction", the diplomat said.

Speaking of cultural relations, Greek diplomat said that between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Greece have much in common.