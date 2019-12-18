Greek ambassador completes his mission in Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Nikolaos Kanellos, the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry that the sides had an exchange over the bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.

Ambassador Nikolaos Kanellos expressed his gratitude for the support provided for the successful fulfillment of his diplomatic activities.

Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Nikolaos Kanellos aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future activities.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.