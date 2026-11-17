German foreign minister visits Martyrs' Alley in Baku
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2026
- 18:46
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A delegation led by German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul visited Martyrs' Alley in Baku on November 17 during a visit to Azerbaijan.
Report informs that the delegation paid tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
Almaniyanın xarici işlər naziri Bakıda Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət edib
Глава МИД Германии посетил Аллею шехидов в Баку
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