Georgian Foreign Minister congratulates Azerbaijan

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has congratulated Azerbaijan on Republic Day.
Report's local bureau informs that the Foreign Minister posted his congratulations on his official Twitter page.
"Our heartfelt congratulations to our strategic partner and friendly Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day. We wish to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan welfare, lasting peace and prosperity," he said.
Our heartfelt congratulations to our strategic partner and friendly #Azerbaijan on the occasion of the #RepublicDay. We wish to the brotherly people of #Azerbaijan welfare, lasting peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/mgD1U0xdqk— David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) 28 мая 2019 г.
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author