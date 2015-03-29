General Assembly of the State of New Jersey adopted a resolution on the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis on March 31

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The General Assembly of the State of New Jersey joins in marking the solemn occasion of Azerbaijani Remembrance day on March 31, 2015 and the genocide of March 31, 1918

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Society of America, ASA, resolution states that more than 20,000 innocent Azerbaijani people lost their lives, an event that represents one of the most condemnable atrocities in the history of the world.

It is fitting to emphasize the importance for all civilized nations to remain vigilant against tyranny to ensure that such atrocities will never again be committed.

Resolution was signed by the Speaker of the General Assembly of the State Vincent Prieto and Secretary Dan Burley.