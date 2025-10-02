French president congratulates Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan on progress in peace process
- 02 October, 2025
- 12:59
French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on progress in the peace process, Report informs.
Macron made the remark at a panel discussion at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.
"I congratulate the two leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, on achieving peace between them," Macron noted at the very beginning of his speech.
