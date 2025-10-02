Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    French president congratulates Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan on progress in peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:59
    French president congratulates Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan on progress in peace process

    French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on progress in the peace process, Report informs.

    Macron made the remark at a panel discussion at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.

    "I congratulate the two leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, on achieving peace between them," Macron noted at the very beginning of his speech.

    Fransa Prezidenti İlham Əliyevi və Paşinyanı sülh prosesində irəliləyişlərə görə təbrik edib
    Президент Франции поздравил Ильхама Алиева и Пашиняна с прогрессом в мирном процессе

