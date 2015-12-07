 Top
    French Embassy offers condolences for tragedy in 'Guneshli' field

    We extend our condolences and wish patience to persons affected by accident and to their families

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ French Embassy to Azerbaijan issued a statement of condolences regarding death of people as a result of tragedy in 'Guneshli' field.

    Report informs, statement of the Embassy declares: 'We are saddened by news on accident in oil platform in the Caspian Sea. We extend our condolences and wish patience to persons affected by accident and to their families.'

    On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of underwater gas line of high atmosphere pressure was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. 

    Search of 29 persons continues. 

