One more French city signs declaration of friendship with Azerbaijan

Paris. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Declaration of Friendship has been signed between Azerbaijan and French city of Montereau-fault-Yonne.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the declaration of friendship between Azerbaijan and French city of Montereau-fault-Yonne was signed by Mayor James Cheron and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to France Rahman Mustafayev. The Declaration of Friendship envisages the implementation of measures to bring the two nations close, cooperation and exchanges between Montereau-fault-Yonne and our country. The Declaration emphasized the importance of paying particular attention to the implementation of education and culture projects.

Montereau-fault-Yonne is located in the Seine-et-Marne department, around Paris. The population of the city is about 20,000 people. The city is fraternal with the Aydən city of Turkey. The Seine River, one of France's largest rivers, blends with Yon river in Montereau-fault-Yonne, which has a successful geographical position that played a positive role in the development of the city's economy.