    Ambassador: I thank Azerbaijan for sharing sorrow of French people

    Aurelia Bouchez delivered a speech in regard with the terrorist attacks in Paris

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez made a speech at the French Embassy to Azerbaijan in regard with the terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13.

    Report informs, French ambassador said that the three-day mourning has been declared in the country due to the massacre and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to his French counterpart Francois Hollande, expressing his condolences.

    A.Bouchez also thanked Azerbaijan for sharing sorrow of the entire French people and bringing flowers and honoring the memory of victims at the French Embassy in Baku. 

