Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani citizens not injured in shooting in Munich

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and injured in the shooting in a shopping center in Munich. Report informs, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, said the Azerbaijani embassy in Germany informed by Munich police.

H. Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses its condolences to the families of people killed during the incident and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.