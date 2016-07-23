 Top
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani citizens not injured in shooting in Munich

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses its condolences and wishes speedy recovery to the injured

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and injured in the shooting in a shopping center in Munich. Report informs, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, said the Azerbaijani embassy in Germany informed by Munich police.

    H. Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses its condolences to the  families of people killed during the incident and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

