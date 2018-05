Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ "In November of this year Tbilisi will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey."

Report informs, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Teymuraz Sharashenidze told journalists.

He noted that, during the meeting inter-regional issues will be discussed: "At the same time, topic of discussion will be the expansion of economic ties between the three countries."