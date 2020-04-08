Top

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran mull fight against COVID-19

Today, Azerbaijani and Iranian foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Mohammad Javad Zarif held telephone conversation.

Report says, citing the Tasnim News, the Ministers discussed the fight against coronavirus.

Zarif also noted that the Islamic Republic was ready to share its experiences with Azerbaijan.

In the talks, Iran’s top diplomat expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan in the fight against the coronavirus.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.

