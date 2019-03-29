 Top

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet in Vienna

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on 28 March in Vienna with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed various elements to further on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the issues that might be touched upon during the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on 29 March.

