Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Slovakia will open its embassy in Azerbaijan, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said at a joint press conference following a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mamedyarov.

"We decided that it is necessary to open our embassy in Baku. I hope it will soon," he said.