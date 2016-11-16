Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Paulo Alexandre Ferreira, Secretary of State for trade of the Portuguese Republic within his official visit.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the current status of bilateral relations, in particular economic ties between Azerbaijan and Portugal, and noted the importance of the continuation of joint efforts to expand cooperation.

Speaking about the fundamental economic reforms and provided favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov added that Portuguese companies can also get benefit from these opportunities. He also informed his interlocutor about the transport and energy projects launched with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation, including East-West transport corridor, as well as TANAP and TAP projects. In this regard, Minister added that South Gas Corridor plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of Europe.

The sides discussed the ways to develop cooperation in non-oil sector of economy, especially in the fields of tourism, agriculture, food industries as well as information and communication technologies. They also touched upon promoting the ties among business circles of the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited Paulo Alexandre Ferreira to visit Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting the sides attended the exhibition on the technical achievements organized at the Ministry of Economy of Portugal.