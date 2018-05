© Report

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has embarked on a working visit to Vienna, Austria. Mammadyarov will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Armenian foreign minister.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will also attend the 24th OSCE Ministerial Council where he will deliver a speech and hold a number of bilateral meetings.