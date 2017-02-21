Foreign Minister: Belgium ready to deepen relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Belgium are celebrating the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Report informs, in this regard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Belgium issued a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders welcomes the celebration, confirming a bilateral relationship that has diversified over the years. He also salutes the friendship between the two peoples

"Belgium therefore welcomes this jubilee and stands ready to deepen its relations with Azerbaijan, with respect for values such as the rule of law and the free market, and to strengthen the multilateral cooperation on peace and security", statement reads.