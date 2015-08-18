​Footballer Javid Huseynov's attorney: Secretary General of the CoE puts pressure on investigation

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I regret to say that some high-ranking officials, due to their legal illiteracy or some interests, are trying to politicize the death of the late journalist Rasim Aliyev, whose death was not related to his occupation. He died as a result of injuries he received in a brawl occurred on a domestic basis. Thus, it puts pressure on the investigation, aggravates the state of my client Mr. Javid Huseynov, and also induces the investigation to be continued by the direction, known beforehand. The statement of such an authoritative person as Secretary General of the Council of Europe Mr. Thorbjørn Jagland on this issue is particularly regrettable".

Report informs, this statement was made by Adam Mammadov, the attorney of the former captain of Gabala FC Javid Huseynov.

He also stressed that, even during the preliminary investigation when the real motives had not been fully known, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe characterized it as the "death of the journalist" and made statements in favor of only one side. Therefore it leads to the psychological pressure on the investigating authorities:

"I attribute this irresponsible and hasty attitude of Mr. Jagland with the fact that he is an economist and, therefore lacks legal knowledge. Otherwise, he should have been aware that if the member states of the Council of Europe make an attempt to put pressure on the judicial system, it is the fact of exceeding their authority and gross violation of all international law norms ("Universal Declaration of Human Rights" Articles 7 and 11, UN's "Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," Articles 14.1 and 14.2, " European Convention for the Protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms" Articles 6.1 and 6.2; and, finally, Article 3 of the Statute of the Council of Europe).

Taking into consideration his attitude, putting pressure on the investigation process of my client's case and aggravating the situation, as well as the negative impact on the future career of my client, I have started collecting the necessary documents for suing Thorbjørn Jagland".

Mammadov expressed confidence that the death of late journalist Rasim Aliyev would be thoroughly investigated and the culprits will be punished.