Mammadyarov: EU-Azerbaijan strategic partnership agreement will provide basis for comprehensive cooperation

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski as part of the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, At the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the current status of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation particularly in the fields of economy and trade. They noted high-level mutual visits which contribute to the enhancement of cooperation.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that Poland is an important and reliable partner for Azerbaijan and added that our country remains interested in expansion of bilateral relationship.

Talking about the transport projects launched with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation, in particular the economic benefits and future prospects of East-West and North-South corridors, Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Poland may also get benefited from the opportunities of these routes.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation within the international organizations, as well.

Welcoming the mandate given by the European Union Council on launching negotiations on Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his conviction that this agreement will provide an important basis for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Minister Witold Waszczykowski said that Poland intends to further advance the comprehensive cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral basis with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about the negotiations process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well.