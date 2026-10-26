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    FM: Netherlands grateful to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:44
    FM: Netherlands grateful to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    The Netherlands is grateful to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that he discussed the Russian-Ukrainian conflict during his meeting with Bayramov.

    "I thank Minister Bayramov for Azerbaijan's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the latest humanitarian aid package provided by your country," the minister said.

    According to him, it is crucial to continue supporting Ukraine, "especially now as winter approaches again."

    Tom Berendsen Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Jeyhun Bayramov Russia-Ukraine conflict
    XİN başçısı: Niderland Ukraynaya humanitar yardıma görə Azərbaycana minnətdardır
    Глава МИД: Нидерланды благодарны Азербайджану за гуманитарную помощь Украине
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