One of the important outcomes of the Washington Summit (the August 8, 2025 meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States) was the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing in Baku with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Report informs.

The minister said that talks between the United States and Armenia on the implementation of the project have continued in recent months.

"Since the entry and exit points of the corridor are located on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, the project's technical parameters must be coordinated with Azerbaijan. At the initiative of the United States, it was agreed to establish a joint technical working group specifically to address this issue. The group began its work on November 6. It is engaged in coordinating technical parameters in two areas - railways and highways - as well as electricity transmission lines," Bayramov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has almost completed the necessary work on its territory regarding both railway and road infrastructure.

"The full completion of these works is planned for the beginning of next year," the minister added.