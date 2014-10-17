​Five new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council elected

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The election of five new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council was held in the UN General Assembly. The Board will include Angola, Venezuela, Spain, Malaysia and New Zealand from January 1, 2015. Report informs citing the UN News Center, Angola, Malaysia and Venezuela were elected on the first ballot. First round was won by New Zealand, which competed together with Spain and Turkey for one of the two posts on the Board from Group of Western European and other countries.

Spain bypassed Turkey in the second round of voting, and received the required two-thirds of vote in the third round.

Since December 31, Rwanda, South Korea, Argentina, Australia and Luxembourg stepped down these posts in the Security Council.

The Security Council consists of fifteen members of the Organization; Great Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the Security Council. Other ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two years. Every year five of them are replaced.