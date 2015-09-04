​First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French President Francois Hollande

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, being on her official visit to France, met with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on September 3.

Report informs, on the meeting sides expressed satisfaction with successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries. French President Mr. Francois Hollande thanked First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for participation in cultural events organized in Paris. Noting the great potential of relations between our countries, Francois Hollande said that France and Azerbaijan have developed successful relations in the economic and energy spheres, in the field of information and communication technologies, the aerospace industry and agriculture. France is interested in expanding ties with Azerbaijan, Francois Hollande expressed his confidence that bilateral relations would continue to develop successfully.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva stressed that the Azerbaijani-French relations are on the level of strategic partnership, deepening of relations is an important aspect of the foreign policy. Stressing that in recent years, many projects in order to get to know Azerbaijan better in France have been implemented, Mehriban Aliyeva said that the opening ceremony of "the Azerbaijani town" in Paris on September 3 is also a measure of this cycle. Mehriban Aliyeva said that such cultural projects had already been implemented in almost 25 regions of France, more than 10 cities of Azerbaijan and France have established friendly and fraternal relations. Coming to the role of France as OSCE Minsk Group in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mehriban Aliyeva expressed hope that France would keep the position on settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity of our country and international law.

Having outlined his country's position in the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Francois Hollande said that France is interested in resolving the conflict.