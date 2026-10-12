First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Cambodia met
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 13:04
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On October 12, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with First Lady of the Kingdom of Cambodia Pich Chanmony, according to Report.
Azərbaycanın və Kambocanın birinci xanımları görüşüblər
Первые леди Азербайджана и Камбоджи провели встречу
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