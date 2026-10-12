Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Cambodia met

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 13:04
    First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Cambodia met

    On October 12, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with First Lady of the Kingdom of Cambodia Pich Chanmony, according to Report.

    Mehriban Aliyeva Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Azərbaycanın və Kambocanın birinci xanımları görüşüblər
    Первые леди Азербайджана и Камбоджи провели встречу
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