First Deputy Chairman of MM: Assigning Baku the status of city-hero depends on Russia

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ At today's plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (MM) deputy Yevda Abramov proposed to assign the status of city-hero to Baku for gallantry during the Great Patriotic War.

Report informs, the First Deputy Chairman of MM Ziyafat Askerov praised the proposal of the deputy.

Z.Askerov noted that oil workers played a big role in winning the victory in the Great Patriotic War: Unfortunately, Mikhail Gorbachev and others like him, rather than to assign this status to Baku, left us with the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh, Bloody January and Khojaly genocide. I want to mention the fact that for a long time Oktay Asadov raised this issue before Naryshkin. In any case, this depends on Russia.This question many times brought up for discussion.