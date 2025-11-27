Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Fake news on social media shapes public opinion, Kazakh official warns

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 15:44
    Fake news on social media shapes public opinion, Kazakh official warns

    Fake content circulating on social media significantly influences public opinion, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Khabar Agency Dauletkhan Zhienkulov said at the Media Forum Organization of Turkic States in Baku, Report informs.

    He cited specific examples of fabricated posts spreading after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visits abroad. According to him, just hours after Tokayev met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, social networks were flooded with false claims alleging that Kazakhstan was "giving away its natural resources."

    Zhienkulov noted that similar fake narratives appeared following Tokayev's meetings in Moscow with Vladimir Putin and in Beijing, where posts suggested the country was losing its independence or becoming overly dependent on China.

    Such misinformation, he stressed, spreads rapidly and distorts public perception of political events.

    "Our mission is to deliver verified and accurate information. We also use social media to share primary-source updates promptly, in local languages - informally, but reliably," he said.

    The official added that the agency aims to positively and accurately shape public awareness and understanding.

