European Court of Human Rights announces last year's statistics on Azerbaijan

Last year the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) passed 56 decisions on Azerbaijan, Report says, citing the ECHR's Overview of the Court's statistics in 2019.

According to the report, last year, Azerbaijan submitted 397 applications to ECHR, with 427 struck out and judgment delivered on 56 cases.

The number of appeals to the ECHR regarding Azerbaijan has risen compared to 2018. In 2018, the Court accepted 313 files on Azerbaijan for consideration, rejected 261, and delivered judgments on 43 of them.

108 applications were communicated to the Azerbaijani Government in 2019.

Azerbaijan joined the European Convention on Human Rights in January 2001. The first case was considered in 2006.