Head of EU mission: Azerbaijan does a lot of work to hold transparent elections

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The Central Election Commission (CEC) has done a lot of work to hold transparent elections. The European Union welcomes these steps."

Report informs, the head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Malena Mard said it in a seminar jointly organized by the Central Election Commission and the European Union (EU).

She noted that the parliamentary elections to be held in November this year increased attention to Azerbaijan: "The international observers will monitor the elections carefully."

M.Mard said that the CEC should take into account the recommendations of international organizations regarding the elections.