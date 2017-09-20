EU's Political and Security Committee delegation will visit Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of the European Union Political and Security Committee (PSC) will visit Baku.

Report informs, the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters.

"Over 30 visitors, including ambassadors from 28 EU member states are expected to visit Baku on October 3", he added.

"They will especially focus on relations between the EU and Azerbaijan in security, policy and defence policy spheres", Jankauskas added.