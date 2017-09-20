 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU's Political and Security Committee delegation will visit Azerbaijan

    Over 30 visitors from 28 EU member states are expected to travel to Baku© Report

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of the European Union Political and Security Committee (PSC) will visit Baku. 

    Report informs, the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters.

    "Over 30 visitors, including ambassadors from 28 EU member states are expected to visit Baku on October 3", he added.

    "They will especially focus on relations between the EU and Azerbaijan in security, policy and defence policy spheres", Jankauskas added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi