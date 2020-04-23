EU plans to hold Eastern partnership summit despite pandemic

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Josep Borrell hopes that the Eastern Partnership summit will take place in June despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Report says, citing UNIAN, he said in Brussels following the video-conference of the EU Council at the level of Foreign Ministers.

According to him, the Foreign Ministers of the EU Member States agreed that the current crisis over coronavirus is an opportunity to show that the European Union is the most reliable partner for Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Earlier, the exact date of the Eastern Partnership summit was uncertain over the coronavirus restrictions.

The EU launched the Eastern Partnership program in 2009. Its main goal is to develop regional cooperation with six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.