    EU High Representative sends letter to Azerbaijani President

    Federica Mogherini expressed her condolences to the families and friends of those killed in Guneshli oil rig

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Following the accident which occurred on 4 December in the offshore Guneshli oil field, Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, wrote a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs citing the press service of the EU, in the letter she expressed her dismay at learning of the accident, resulting in serious injury and loss of life. On behalf of the EU, she extended her sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, her concerns for the fate of those missing, and her wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

