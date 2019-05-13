EU Council: Eastern Partnership program proved to be an efficient and resilient

On 13 May 2019, the Foreign Ministers and representatives of Member States of the European Union, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Foreign Ministers of the six Eastern European Partners met in Brussels to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, to reiterate its importance, to celebrate its success and achievements so far, as well as to reflect on the future of our continued strategic and ambitious partnership.

Report informs citing the TASS, this is stated in a statement by the EU Council. Over the years, the Eastern Partnership has proved to be an efficient, resilient, tailored and dynamic framework. It has served to develop, to adapt to new challenges, including those to stability and resilience, and ultimately to strengthen our mutually beneficial relationship.

The results of 10 years of development of this program have shown that three countries that have embarked on a maximum rapprochement with the EU - Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova - can hardly boast better development results than Azerbaijan, Belarus and Armenia which adhere to a selective approach to the implementation of various aspects of this programs.

Further challenges lie ahead. Reform implementation and delivery of the agreed commitments must remain the main focus in the years to come, with the objective of preserving and sustaining the Partnership’s positive impact and continued success, and in full respect of the its values and principles.

Notably, the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU and Eastern Partnership countries is chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.