EU Commissioner: Many issues agreed within the framework of new agreement with Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and the EU are continuing negotiations on a new agreement. Many issues were agreed”.

    Report informs, EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, Günter Oettinger said.

    He noted that these are complex negotiations and there are still a number of uncoordinated issues.

    "Azerbaijan and the EU continue negotiations on a new agreement. Agreement has reached on many issues. Since the mandates of six European commissars end in October next year we will try to prepare an agreement by that time", - Oettinger said.

