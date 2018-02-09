EU and Azerbaijan to create mechanism for dialogue on security and energy issues

© Report

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "An agreement was reached on establishing a dialogue mechanism on security and energy issues between the EU and Azerbaijan at the Brussels meeting”.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He noted that the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council was held in a positive, constructive and business dialogue: “Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini have chaired the meeting.

The issues of political, economic, trade, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan were discussed.

It was noted at the meeting that the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the European Union Headquarters, Brussels, in the beginning of 2017 has opened a new page in development of bilateral relations and ensured a new level of relations.

The EU’s resolute support for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, as well for the development of the East-West transport corridor and the Southern Gas Corridor, and the TAP project have been stated once more.

The European Union fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty”.