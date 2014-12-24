 Top
    Erdogan makes phone call to Azerbaijan President

    Turkish President congratulates the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a telephone call to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani President.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wished him good health and success in his activity.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the attention and congratulations.

    During the telephone conversation, they praised the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas and expressed confidence for further relationship. 

