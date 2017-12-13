Erdoğan: Historical and legal status of Jerusalem abused

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We know that the history and legal status of Jerusalem, the center of three civilizations, have been abused”.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening of Extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem in Istanbul.

He thanked those who did not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and who did not support the US President Donald Trump's decision on this matter: "We have stated that this decision does not have a legal force. This is the punishment of the Palestinians wanting peace”.

Turkish leader has shown a map reflecting the diminishment of Palestinian land since 1947 and said: “Previously, territory of Palestine was as large as Israel's territory today.

Speaking about the photos reflecting pressure on the Palestinians protesting against the decision on Jerusalem in Palestine, he said: "Israel is a terrorist state”.

Erdoğan said that US has sent 4,000 lorries with weapons to the north of Syria, has sharply criticized an attempt of terrorist organization to destroy another terrorist organization.