Stay up to date with the top news!

The Azerbaijani people heroically liberated Garabagh under Ilham Aliyev's leadership six years ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, Report informs.

"Six years ago, the Azerbaijani people, under the leadership of my brother Ilham Aliyev, heroically liberated Garabagh. This glorious victory embodied Azerbaijan's just struggle," the Turkish leader said.