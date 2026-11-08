Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Erdoğan highlights Aliyev's leadership in liberation of Garabagh

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:21
    Erdoğan highlights Aliyev's leadership in liberation of Garabagh

    The Azerbaijani people heroically liberated Garabagh under Ilham Aliyev's leadership six years ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, Report informs.

    "Six years ago, the Azerbaijani people, under the leadership of my brother Ilham Aliyev, heroically liberated Garabagh. This glorious victory embodied Azerbaijan's just struggle," the Turkish leader said.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
    Ərdoğan: Qardaşım İlham Əliyevin liderliyi ilə Azərbaycan xalqı qəhrəmanlıqla Qarabağı azad etdi
    Президент Турции отметил лидерство Ильхама Алиева в освобождении Карабаха
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