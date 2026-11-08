Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 16:25
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day, celebrated on November 9.
Report informs that Erdoğan extended his congratulations at a joint press conference with Aliyev.
Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Azərbaycanı və İlham Əliyevi Bayraq Günü münasibəti ilə təbrik edib
Эрдоган поздравил Азербайджан и Ильхама Алиева с Днем флага
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