Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:25
    Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day, celebrated on November 9.

    Report informs that Erdoğan extended his congratulations at a joint press conference with Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day National Flag Day
    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Azərbaycanı və İlham Əliyevi Bayraq Günü münasibəti ilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган поздравил Азербайджан и Ильхама Алиева с Днем флага
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