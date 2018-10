Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The year 2016 has been declared the year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. By hosting this event, Azerbaijan further strengthened towards multiculturalism."

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Baku.

Turkish President thanked all the countries for supporting the dialogue.