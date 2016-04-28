Erdoğan: 'Armenia playing with fire'

In this conflict, Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev strengthening position

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I believe that Armenia is playing with fire", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish leader said in Croatia, in response to journalists' questions about the tense situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"I believe that Armenia is playing with fire. Turkey comes to the issue with the best intentions. In this conflict, Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev strengthens position. Russia can not fully support Armenia, because it has interests in Azerbaijan.

Although due to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Armenia declares "it has no value for us", in fact it feels fear. The situation in Azerbaijan is not similar to the situation in other countries like Georgia and Ukraine", Erdoğan said.