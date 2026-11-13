Envoy: UK-Azerbaijan ties strengthened by strategic partnership declaration

Relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan have reached a historic milestone and been further strengthened with the declaration of a strategic partnership, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Building on our longstanding friendship, the UK and Azerbaijan are contributing to economic growth, supporting innovation, and strengthening our cooperation in the field of security," the ambassador added in his post.

On November 12, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Dublin. The two sides exchanged the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.