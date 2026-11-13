Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Envoy: UK-Azerbaijan ties strengthened by strategic partnership declaration

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 10:35
    Envoy: UK-Azerbaijan ties strengthened by strategic partnership declaration

    Relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan have reached a historic milestone and been further strengthened with the declaration of a strategic partnership, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Building on our longstanding friendship, the UK and Azerbaijan are contributing to economic growth, supporting innovation, and strengthening our cooperation in the field of security," the ambassador added in his post.

    On November 12, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Dublin. The two sides exchanged the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

    Duncan Norman Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Səfir: Britaniya-Azərbaycan münasibətləri strateji tərəfdaşlığın elanı ilə daha da möhkəmlənib
    Посол: Отношения Великобритании и Азербайджана достигли исторического уровня
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