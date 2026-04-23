Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Envoy Husyev: Ukrainian companies will come to Baku on business mission

    Foreign policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 16:23
    Envoy Husyev: Ukrainian companies will come to Baku on business mission

    The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) will organize a business mission of Ukrainian companies to Baku in May, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yurii Husyev said on Facebook, Report informs.

    "Already in May, the Ukrainian CCI will organize a business mission of Ukrainian companies to Baku. They will participate in the Caspian Agro 2026 International Agricultural Exhibition," he stated.

    The diplomat added that during the webinar, the key opportunities of the Azerbaijani market, which demonstrates sustained growth, were discussed. Participants also reviewed promising areas for cooperation, Azerbaijan's import structure, and the practical aspects of Ukrainian companies' entry into the local market.

    "We invite Ukrainian businesses to explore the Azerbaijani market and find partners for the development of their projects in this region," the ambassador emphasized.

    Yuriy Husyev Ukraine Azerbaijan
    Qusev: Ukrayna şirkətləri biznes-missiya ilə Bakıya gələcək
    Гусев: Украинские компании прибудут с бизнес-миссией в Баку

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